Triangle park to be named after Bronfman matriarch: Rotrand

A park in the Côte des Neiges Triangle area will be named after Saidye Bronfman, matriarch of the Bronfman family, Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand announced last week in a message to constituents.
The entertainment venue now known as the Segal Centre had been previously named after Saidye Bronfman (1896–1995), wife of family patriarch Samuel Bronfman and mother of Charles Bronfman and Phyllis Lambert. The new park, currently being built, will be located in the area of Victoria and Buchan.
“The effort to have Montreal officially recognize Saidye’s accomplishments and her contribution to the Jewish community and indeed all Montrealers began with my meeting with the Jewish Public Library in December 2016,” Rotrand wrote. “That led to my letter to the Division Patrimoine, Direction de l’urbanisme, Service de mise en valeur du territoire, which included the following: Saidye Bronfman – nom proposé par M. Michael Crelinstein, Directeur général de la Bibliothèque publique juive, 5151, Côte-Sainte-Catherine (514 345-2627).”
The councillor added that earlier last week, “the Service de mise en valeur du territoire informed me that Saidye Bronfman’s name had been retained for this new park.
“This is truly marvellous news and I believe will be well received by most Snowdon residents, as well as people throughout the Borough and beyond. Her philanthropic work is well known. I’m sure her children Charles Bronfman and Phyllis Lambert, household names in Montreal, will be thrilled. Le Triangle is a refreshing residential neighbourhood that is replacing the former Namur industrial area in the zone bounded by Jean-Talon — de la Savane and Mountain Sights, thus triangular in shape. Once completed it will be home to over 4,000 residents.”
Rotrand added that the new park is “one of the key elements of Le Triangle. I am told that certain parts of the park will be accessible to the public by late August, although the chalet may not be ready until November. There will be the installation of a sign that will alert the public to Saidye’s life and accomplishments. Given that construction on site may continue for a few months, it may be difficult to host a ceremony on site for the time being. However, if it proves impossible to do so this year, I will ask Borough services to see if we can have some sort of celebration at Saidye Bronfman Park in the spring.”
