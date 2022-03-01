The week-long trial of an alleged neo-Nazi began at the Montreal courthouse on Monday. Gabriel Sohier Chaput is accused of spreading the willful promotion of hate online with the intent to gain new recruits to a neo-Nazi group. The charge carries a maximum of two years in prison should he be found guilty. He pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him.
“Zeiger” was the alleged online alias used by Chaput. A report published by the Montreal Gazette in 2018, linked the online “Zeiger” sobriquet to an IT consultant in his early thirties living in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie. Montreal police, issued a warrant for his arrest six months after the report was published.
Chaput is known as a rampant writer for The Daily Stormer, a popular U.S. extreme right-wing website as well as other neo-Nazi forums. Since his identity was revealed, many of his various posts on multiple platforms are no longer retrievable. Police officers testified Monday about articles posted online leading to his arrest.
B’nai Brith Canada filed a police complaint against Chaput as it determined that while these types of complaints are more commonly handled by human rights tribunals, it was important to take this case to criminal court. "Wilful promotion of hatred is something that has to be vigorously prosecuted to keep our communities and our democracies safe. Since this sort of hatred we're talking about sets the stage for violence, it cannot be treated gingerly. It has to find itself in the criminal courts. Frankly, this kind of hate is a danger to multiple communities." Michael Schlesinger, senior human rights liaison with B'nai Brith Canada said on Monday.
