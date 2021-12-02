Travellers flying to the U.S., vaccinated or not and including Americans, will have to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of their flight starting the week of Dec. 6.
Canadians have to be fully vaccinated to fly.
Up until that time, travellers were able to present a negative test that had been taken within three days of their flight. The new rule is being instituted because of the discovery of the new Omicron variant of COVID in numerous countries and the fear of increased cases in general this winter. Canadians can still cross the land border to the U.S. without presenting a negative test.
For its part, Canada has required all but American visitors to get tested on arrival here by plane and self-isolate while awaiting the results.
