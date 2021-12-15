Travel industry coalition to feds: No added border and travel restrictions

Moments after a federal government press conference in which Canadians were advised not to travel internationally for non-essential purposes, members of the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable called on the government "not to introduce additional blanket, restrictive border and travel measures and to continue to focus on more meaningful interventions to ensure Canadians are protected throughout this pandemic, like testing and vaccination." The Roundtable is a "cross-Canadian coalition of leaders in the tourism and travel sector."
The government had also announced new and increased testing measures at all Canadian airports, and did not rule out further measures. Before the press conference, there were reports of the possibility of foreign nationals not being allowed to enter Canada. The roundtable stated that "travel bans and border restrictions are ineffective tools to halt the Omicron variant as it has already taken hold in Canada.
"Introducing additional and overly restrictive travel measures at this time is not rooted in science, does little to stop the spread of the Omicron variant in Canada and creates an enormous amount of harm to an industry already on its knees. Closing borders and preventing travel is simply not the solution." The coalition added that "over the past 20 months, the Canadian travel and tourism sector has worked hand-in-hand with government to ensure the safety of Canadians and those travelling to Canada.
"The sector remains one of the safest internationally; all air passengers must be fully vaccinated, all passengers have tested negative for COVID-19 prior to travel, and all are tested a second time upon arrival. Canada is the only country in the western world to test travellers twice. No other activity in Canada can claim this degree of scrutiny, and no other country in the Americas or Western Europe maintains this level of precaution." The Roundtable said that "leaders in the Canadian travel and tourism space will continue to work with government on providing meaningful solutions that protect public health and safety.
"To that end, the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable strongly supports any government decision to increase vaccination rates, ramp up booster campaigns, and ensure more Canadians have access to rapid at-home antigen tests. These common-sense measures will be incredibly helpful in protecting all Canadians against the most serious effects of COVID-19 and halting its spread."
