A task force, comprised of a diverse group of professionals and field experts have taken on the mission of putting together a list of recommendations for the government to ease the transition from crisis mode to recovery.
In an exclusive interview with The Suburban, Richard Florizone, President and CEO of the International Institute for Sustainable Development and Task Force member Eric Campbell, Acting Director, communications of the Smart Property Institute explained how the task force came together as a group made up of fourteen professionals from relevant, but different backgrounds to challenge each other while essentially aiming to reach the same goals in their recommendations towards a swift, resilient recovery of the Canadian economy.
“Our priority is for Canada to bounce back and become more resilient and it is important to us to maintain transparency throughout this process.” The Canadian government has been criticized for the economic errors that it has made in response to the COVID-19 crisis. When asked about this, Florizone told The Suburban that “It is hard to question battlefield surgery. The pressing issue resulting from the pandemic was to protect frontline workers and people without a safety net. As we move out of it, we can make changes and adjustments.” The task force’s goal is to help ensure that the changes and adjustments needed to help the economy bounce back are reviewed and taken into consideration by the Canadian government.
“A number of people had the same question since COVID-19 happened – what would be the state of the economy after the coast was clear. The objective of the task force is to address the issue, that once we come out of the C19 crisis; we want to ensure that the government has all the tools that they need to build back better.” Campbell said. “Our focus is on the transition from relief to recovery, followed by sustainable development.”
“We are working on an eight-week timeline to post official recommendations to the government. In the interim, we are sending in our ‘rough drafts’ since we are aware that the government in making certain decisions right now.”
The broad strokes of the research reports omitted by the participants, creating a framework toward the final recommendations were published last week to the task force.
