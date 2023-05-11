Transit authority adopts $3 billion budget

The centralized transit governing authority in the greater Montreal region has adopted a budget of $3.03 billion for 2023.
Despite a precarious financial situation emerging from the pandemic period, the Regional Metropolitan Transport Authority (ARTM) – created by Quebec for “regional cohesion” among 4 regional public transit agencies – says it will maintain the same level of service as 2022, largely thanks to emergency financial assistance of $440 million by the Quebec government, along with additional efforts by cities, users and agencies.
The ARTM governs activities across the entire Montreal metropolitan community, Kahnawake and St. Jerome, and will collect $931.2 million from cities this year, including $642 million from Montreal, and other funding including $150 million from car owners via licensing fees and gas taxes.
The maximum operating financing (including fixed assets) forecast increases 7.1% for the Société de transport de Montréal (to approximately $1.59 billion); 6% to exo; 4.9% to the Réseau de transport de Longueuil; and 5.4% for the Société de transport de Laval.
Overall, regional ridership grew last year, but remains on average 68% of 2019 levels. Between September 2022 and early April 2023, it averages 71%. The ARTM says an “optimistic scenario” for the end of 2023 foresees ridership between 75-80% compared to 2019.
Director-general Benoît Gendron says the upcoming commissioning of the REM and the reconfiguration of the bus networks in progress will help increase the level of service in several sectors and attract a greater number of users. Gendron also stressed that public transit is not an expense, but rather, “an investment that benefits everyone. A dollar invested in our sector creates $2.53 in collective wealth, allows households to save money, promotes access to employment and reduces the unproductivity caused by congestion.”
