Our kitchens and bathrooms play an important role in our homes – once mostly utilitarian spaces, they have become hubs of the household, boasting not only function but form too. Keeping on top of the latest trends, Realisations Pop Design has been infusing kitchens and bathrooms across Montreal and beyond with their streamlined, contemporary design and fashionable good looks.
“We take a project from A to Z, and walk the client through the entire project, from design to conceptualization, so that it’s less headache to the homeowner,” said co-owner Alexandre Paquin, who is also one of the main designers and planners at Pop. “We can completely transform your kitchen or bathroom with one all-in-one turnkey project.”
Realisations Pop Design is an authorized dealer of many well-known and reputable brands in Quebec, and has its RBQ licence and APCHQ certification. They have been recognized for their personalized service, project management, and experienced team of kitchen designers who not only save their clients time and money, but provide attention to the smallest detail. They do more than 75 renovation and redesign projects every year, and their showroom is brimming with inspiration and top trends. After sitting down with one of their experienced designers to better understand your taste in style, materials, colors, as well as your storage needs, they will design made-to-measure cabinetry that suits their client’s lifestyle and vision. They also offer a wide range of classic, modern and contemporary products for the kitchen and bath: cabinetry, counters, ceramics, lighting, hardware, accessories and underfloor heating.
In light of recent events, Realisations Pop Design has put the health and safety of its clients and employees first. They said they have been taking all the necessary precautions, from cleaning and disinfecting their tools after every job as well as twice day, to installing screens and wearing masks during in-house consultations. There are also added stations for disinfecting.
