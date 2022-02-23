St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa wrote a letter to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault urging him to transfer federal lands to be part of the Des Sources nature park, to protect the area's biodiversity.
The transfer would increase the size of the nature park from 47 to 187 hectares.
A borough statement says that the St. Laurent administration "has worked on the preservation of wetlands and the creation of this new nature park for several years by striving to gather all the stakeholders around the table.
"Back in 2016, it initiated discussions on this topic with the federal authorities at the time, namely the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and the Honourable Catherine MacKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. These discussions then continued with the latter’s successor, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, in 2020."
The borough statement adds that DeSousa's letter represents a "major step in the consolidation of Parc-nature des Sources" and urges "collaboration with the borough, City of Montreal and City of Dorval by underscoring that the timing is ideal because of the convergence of varied interests.
"This was emphasized by Médicom’s decision to refrain from building a plant in a swath of land in the area that is annually frequented by hundreds of monarch butterflies on the former Dorval Golf Course. Commonly known as 'Monarch Field,' the project comprises three attached housing units, a field in its central western section scattered with wetlands, and a forest in the eastern section of the site."
DeSousa's letter says that "due to the media buzz generated by Médiacom’s decision and the excellent social adaptability of the parc-nature des Sources project, I believe that this is a unique opportunity for the federal government to transfer the federal lands needed to finalize the project and protect the area, which is constantly at risk of other companies potentially setting up.
"In collaboration with St. Laurent, the City of Montreal and City of Dorval, the federal government would be participating in the creation of a tremendous green legacy for future generations by preserving an ecologically rich zone in the heart of a bustling city renowned for its innovative side.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.