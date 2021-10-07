Townshippers Association, Montreal chamber of commerce speak out on Bill 96

The Townshippers Association and the Montreal Chamber of Commerce expressed concerns about the CAQ government's proposed expanded language law during National Assembly hearings on Bill 96.
The Townshippers' Gerald Cutting pleaded with the Legault government to "find solutions" to protect French without affecting access to English services in their area.
"It will take concrete acts, it will take compromises," Cutting added, according to media reports, also saying he was worried whether his wife — who came to Canada from the United States — would even be eligible for English services under Bill 96's provisions.
Minister Responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette replied, according to reports, that the bill does not affect the English community, and that Cutting's wife would not be affected due to a grandfather clause in Bill 96.
The atmosphere heated up when Michel Leblanc of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal testified many Quebec companies are apprehensive of Bill 96, saying head offices could possibly move out of Quebec, and added that English is the international language of business.
Leblanc pointed to a provision saying companies have to prove it is necessary for them to require employees in languages other than French.
Jolin-Barrette accused Leblanc of trying to scare businesses. Leblanc replied that they are already scared.
The Chamber's Bill 96 brief says:
"In general, the Chamber supports the spirit and objectives of the bill, but raises four concerns:
• "The need to facilitate the internationalization of our businesses and the growth of head office activities from the metropolis."
• "The importance of limiting additional administrative burdens imposed on small and medium-sized enterprises."
• "The risk of creating a multiplication of judicial proceedings against well-intentioned companies."
• "The crucial role of field support for the francization of SMEs and their staff."
