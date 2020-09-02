Town green initiatives

The Town of Mount Royal will be incorporating glass powder into its cement this summer as a test.
Sections of sidewalk on Melbourne Avenue between Laird Boulevard and Canora Road were recently rebuilt using concrete supplemented with recycled materials. The town is leveraging a Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) research initiative to expand the use of glass in the construction industry, namely for supplementing cement, which according to the SAQ, increases cement impermeability and durability in the long term.
“We know that consumers do well recycling their glass bottles, but there are very few options for glass recovery afterward,” said Mayor Philippe Roy. “We felt that the SAQ’s initiative was a good one. For the Town, it’s one more step we can take to recover recyclable materials, thus reducing our carbon footprint.” TMR will monitor the status of the sidewalk and on glass recycling overall before committing to more widespread use of this new process.
The move comes in addition to the town’s conversion of street lights to led technology.
After a long history of using High Pressure Sodium (HPS) bulbs for its street lighting, TMR is making the switch to light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for its residential lighting stock in August, converting 980 "cobra-head" street lamps, i.e. all those on the east side of the town starting with Brittany Avenue and about half of those on the west side. LED streetlights already exist along Rockland and Côte-de-Liesse, and around Connaught Park. LED bulbs consume only a fraction of the energy required by a regular light bulb and have a much longer lifespan. The conversion of street lighting to LED technology is one of the actions undertaken by the Town of Mount Royal as part of its Sustainable Development Plan.
