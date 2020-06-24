Town delays taxes, again

The Town of Mount Royal has again delayed the deadline for the second installment of property taxes. Like many Quebec municipalities, including Montreal, Laval, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Rosemere and others, the town acted to offer reprieve to its taxpayers amid the health and financial crisis that saw the economy shuttered and scores of people experience drops in their income.
Originally due on May 26, the town first extended the deadline to June 25, and has now postponed it again until August 25. Those payers who submitted cheques post-dated to the earlier deadlines – May 26 or June 25 – can rest assured that they will not be cashed until August 25.
Until that date, interest calculated daily by the Town on all debts due for the current year and unpaid to date will be 0%. The due date for the payment of transfer duties (Welcome Tax) that were charged is not deferred, since it is decreed by the Quebec Act respecting duties on transfers of immovables. However, from March 23 to August 25, the Town is charging no interest or penalties on unpaid transfer duties.
