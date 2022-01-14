Federal Conservative leader Erin O'Toole expressed his opposition to the Quebec government's proposal to require adults who choose to be unvaccinated to pay a "health contribution."
O'Toole added that he respects the jurisdiction of the provinces.
During his press conference Thursday, Premier François Legault said the proposal would be introduced in the National Assembly in February, debated by all parties, suggestions for changes made and then voted upon.
O'Toole, who supports vaccinations but opposes mandates, told a Facebook Liveevent later Thursday that the proposed tax is unfair and will not persuade those still hesitant. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is waiting for more information before taking a position.
O'Toole told the Facebook event that Quebec's approach will "turn a frustrated 85 per cent of the population against 10 or 15 other per cent of the population." He also said the more restrictive measures enacted by provinces came about because Trudeau did not enable better access to faster antigen COVID tests and personal protective equipment. Trudeau has shot back, criticizing O'Toole's position that the unvaccinated should be able to take fast COVID tests rather than lose their jobs or be put on leave.
