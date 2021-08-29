Conservative support amongst male voters is rising significantly, passing the Liberals in recent days, says a Nanos Research poll commissioned by CTV and The Globe and Mail.
The Aug. 25 Nanos nightly tracking poll for all Canadian voters showed that the Conservatives had 34.4 percent, the Liberals 33.6 percent and the NDP 18.9, although it must be remembered that governments are elected by riding and not popular vote. In 2019, the Conservatives won the popular vote but not the election.
The poll, gender-wise, says the Conservatives have 40.7 percent of male support to 29.6 percent for the Liberals, while the Liberals have 37.1 percent female support versus 26.5 percent for the Conservatives.
The data over time showed that the Liberals were most popular amongst males weeks ago, as recently as early in August.
Nik Nanos told CTV the poll number changes may have been due to the change in Canada's COVID situation, as it has been declared a fourth COVID wave is underway.
Pundits have also pointed to Trudeau not having a clear message as to why he called an election now, and the perception he may have based his decision to do so on good poll numbers; and a negative perception of how the government is reacting to the crisis in Afghanistan. As well, there has been a backlash from some to the government's decision to soon require federal workers to be vaccinated — at least two Trudeau election signs in Snowdon defaced his image with a Hitler-type mustache and a "no vaccine passport" message was added.
The poll also revealed that the NDP have the support of 22.8 percent of women voters, and 16.9 percent of male voters.
