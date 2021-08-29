Conservative support amongst male voters is rising significantly, passing the Liberals in recent days, says a Nanos Research poll commissioned by CTV and The Globe and Mail.
The Aug. 29 Nanos nightly tracking poll for all Canadian voters showed that the Conservatives had 32.7 percent, the Liberals 31.3 percent and the NDP 20 percent. However, according to the latest Mainstreet poll, the Conservatives overall have 37.6 percent, the Liberals 28.5 percent, and the NDP 19.3 percent.
In 2019, the Conservatives won the popular vote but not the election, which is based on the number of ridings won.
The Nanos poll, gender-wise, says the Conservatives have 42 percent of male support, while the Liberals have 37.1 percent female support versus 26.5 percent for the Conservatives.
The data over time showed that the Liberals were most popular amongst males weeks ago, as recently as early in August.
Nik Nanos told CTV the poll number changes may have been due to the change in Canada's COVID situation, as it has been declared a fourth COVID wave is underway.
Pundits have also pointed to Trudeau not having a clear message as to why he called an election now, and the perception he may have based his decision to do so on good poll numbers; and a negative perception of how the government is reacting to the crisis in Afghanistan. As well, there has been a backlash from some to the government's decision to soon require federal workers to be vaccinated — at least two Trudeau election signs in Snowdon were vandalized, with the addition of a Hitler-type mustache to his face and a "no vaccine passport" message written.
The poll also revealed that the NDP have the support of 22.8 percent of women voters, and 16.9 percent of male voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.