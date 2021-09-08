Côte St. Luc Mayoral candidate David Tordjman announced new additions to his slate of candidates for the municipal election on Nov. 7 under the Équipe Team Tordjman (ETT) banner.
Tordjman stated that “As promised, we are announcing more candidates to our diverse group of voices bringing fresh and welcomed perspectives to the council table, but united with the singular objective of making our community greater for everyone.
ETT’s new District 1 candidate is Neil G. Oberman, a litigator and a father of a 16-year-old son and husband to wife Stephanie for 21 years. The incumbent is Councillor Oren Sebag.
Oberman “brings the perspective of a 20-year District 1 resident to District 1 issues and like many of his neighbors, he feels the city can and should do much better to ease the traffic woes of our neighborhoods, as well as the glaring lack of proximity resources, everything from library services to dog parks, which are concentrated in other areas of the city.”
Oberman says that “with a commitment to the democratic process, I believe in exercising one’s duty as an involved citizen, by earning a mandate through probity and results, not inaction and acclamation which are corrosive for democracy, especially at a local level.”
ETT’s District 3 candidate is Filomena Golfi, who was born in Italy and emigrated to Canada as a child, and has been a CSL resident since 2003. The incumbent is longtime councillor Dida Berku.
“With a career in the retail banking sector spanning 45 years, Filomena is a skilled problem-solver with a proven track record of finding positive solutions and common ground, and always finds ‘the better way,’ leveraging vast customer service experience with a cheerful, positive outlook,” Tordjman says. “Widowed at 43 and raising her children on her own, Filomena chose her career carefully to ensure the well-being of her family and is happy to now be able to devote her time, energy and passion in service to all Côte Saint-Lucers in a meaningful way.
Golfi said the ETT slate is “the most diverse and dynamic group of voices and experience ever assembled (to present themselves) for public service in Côte St. Luc. I am proud to move forward with this energetic team and all my fellow citizens.”
ETT’s other candidates are Ailsa Pehi for District 4, where Steven Erdelyi is the incumbent; Lior Azerad, for District 6, which Tordjman is vacating to run for the Mayoralty; and Jonathan Silver for District 8, which was represented by the late Ruth Kovac.
