Former Côte St. Luc councillor David Tordjman will be seeking the provincial Liberal nomination for the D'Arcy McGee riding, to replace David Birnbaum in this October's election, CSL councillor Mike Cohen has revealed on his mikecohen.ca blog.
Tordjman confirmed the news to The Suburban as well.
Birnbaum recently announced he would not be running for re-election, and has said his decision has nothing to do with his not well received Bill 96-related proposal to require all students in English CEGEPs to take three core courses in French to graduate. Birnbaum is among several Liberal MNAs who have decided not to run again. The party's poll numbers are way down.
Tordjman was also a candidate for CSL Mayor in the 2021 municipal election, and ran for the Conservatives in Mount Royal for the 2019 federal election against Liberal incumbent Anthony Housefather.
Cohen had written in his blog hours earlier that he would recommend that a candidate who wears a kippa (a skullcap worn by observant Jews) run for the Liberals as part of a way for the party to "turn their fortunes around in the October provincial election," to demonstrate the party's opposition to Bill 21, which prohibits those under provincial jurisdiction in positions of authority, and teachers, from wearing religious clothing and symbols on the job; as well as Bill 40 regarding school boards and Bill 96.
"Imagine party leader Dominique Anglade campaigning in a core CAQ region with her new D’Arcy McGee hopeful wearing his kippa," Cohen wrote. "She can explain to those voters what a kippa is and how this individual can run for public office, yet is not eligible to become a teacher, vice-principal or principal unless they remove their religious symbol. The same route could be followed for her candidates with a hijab, turban or a cross around their neck. Wow, would the CAQ be on the defensive!"
David Tordjman responded to Cohen, saying: “As you’ve pointed out, the Legault government has a track record of violating fundamental rights: banning Quebecers who wear religious symbols from working as teachers, lawyers, and police officers with Bill 21; stripping the rights of parents to democratically elect and manage school boards with Bill 40; and restricting access to the judicial process in English while freezing enrolment in English-language CEGEPs with Bill 96, which was flawed from its inception and does nothing to nurture the English-speaking community. Rather it creates limitations and divisiveness."
Cohen said he asked Tordjman if he would pursue the Liberal nomination, and wrote that the former councillor answered in the affirmative.
“Bill 21 in particular hits home,” Tordjman told Cohen. “As a practicing Jew who wears a kippa, I recognize that this legislation impacts me along with countless Quebecers. Most importantly, it affects those presently working in the civil service, and dissuades our youth who aspire to serve the public. As a father of five children, this is not the society of diversity, inclusiveness, and acceptance I wanted to raise them in.
“Many of your readers know me as an active political figure in Côte St. Luc. They should also know that I’m not afraid to spark a discussion on why I and others wearing religious symbols can contribute positively to Quebec society at all levels.”
Cohen also commented on the two new parties formed by former Montreal Mayoral candidate Balarama Holness and the other one founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Options.
"Unless they find a way to merge, neither will have any impact at all on the Liberals. By feuding in the media, leaders Balarama Holness and Colin Standish are losing credibility by the minute. The Conservative Party of Quebec will get some votes and I would not be surprised to see their kippa-wearing candidate from 2018, Yaniv Loran, back in the race."
