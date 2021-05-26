Côte St. Luc councillor David Tordjman continued his efforts - more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic - to deliver meals and snacks to frontline workers and the vulnerable with a food distribution event.
This past May 12, the CSL mayoral candidate led a team of volunteers and Station 9 police officers in setting up a food distribution site in the greenspace known as Emerald Park. They visited numerous apartment buildings and "delivered hundreds of containers of soup, snacks and smiles to Emerald Street residents.
“The sight of dozens of kids’ faces peering out the windows in excitement as the officers called them through their PA system to come on down and grab a toy was priceless,” Tordjman stated. “They poured out of the buildings and off the school buses and were thrilled to meet with the police,” who distributed toys, played around with the siren and all got to know each other in a fun and friendly setting.
Tordjman also pointed to his collaboration with the organization Souper Hero, which began delivering hundreds of soups to frontline workers and community institutions last year. As well, Merci Muffins & More, a grassroots charitable organization, has been providing a "large variety and quantity of baked goods to frontline workers and families in need."
Also, this past April, Tordjman and volunteer Ailsa Pehi, and the Station 9 officers, delivered soups to families in need on Westminster, "where police have been conducting foot patrols since February and increasingly interacting with residents."
