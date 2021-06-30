If you’re like most parents, at some point in your child’s early years they took a tumble and whacked their noggin, sending shockwaves through your heart and worry through your brain, along with frustration about how hard it was for them to express what they were feeling.
A team of Montreal researchers is coming to the rescue however, developing a tool to detect concussions in children who do not yet speak or have a limited vocabulary. Scientists at Université de Montréal have developed a unique observational tool for assessing children up to 5 years of age who have had a concussion, the work explained in a study published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation in April.
Pediatric traumatic brain injury is particularly prevalent in toddlers who are more likely to be injured because they have a lower sense of danger and still developing physically. Parents and clinicians have trouble detecting trauma symptoms given the child’s limited verbal skills. “A young child will not tell you that they have a headache or feel dizzy,” said UdeM post-doctoral neuropsychology student Dominique Dupont. “But assessing post-concussion symptoms is the cornerstone for patient management and follow-up,” she added. “Without documentation, it’s difficult to know whether they’re doing well or not.”
To address this lack of age-specific tools, UdeM neuropsychology professor Miriam Beauchamp, who conducts research at the Sainte-Justine children’s hospital, designed a new observational tool to assess the child’s health status.
Researchers listed all known symptoms observed in older patients: headaches, memory loss, difficulty concentrating, hypersensitivity to light and noise, irritability, balance or coordination problems, dizziness, and sleep problems are among them. They then catalogued, with the support of parents of pre-schoolers and emergency care staff at Sainte-Justine, post-concussion manifestations observed in very young children. Researchers then broke down these symptoms into observations reflecting the child’s actual condition.
Unlike questionnaires used with older children, here they included examples to explain how symptoms can manifest in toddlers and added observations that are potentially unique to them. Consider “comfort-seeking”: ‘Is my baby in my arms more often?’ and ‘Does my child keep asking for their pacifier or stuffed animal?’ They also used regression observations: ‘Was my child potty trained, but is no longer?’ and ‘Did my child sleep through the night, but now wakes up at all hours?’”
Traditionally, it was suggested that traumatic brain injury in early childhood did not have significant adverse effects, because the high plasticity of the brain at this time of life allowed for rapid recovery. “This is true to some extent, but the reverse is also true,” said Beauchamp, the study’s principal author. “In young children, many things are not yet permanently consolidated. So when a shock disrupts brain function, the response can be as damaging as in older children.”
The tool is also designed to document the progression of symptoms and their severity over time. Post-concussion symptoms can also easily be confused with typical behaviours of this age group. “No one is surprised when a 1-year-old becomes irritable or throws up their snack,” said Dupont.
“We are continuing our research to compare post-concussion symptoms with the behaviour of children who have not been injured in a large multi-centre study in Canada” says Beauchamp, adding “ultimately, we’ll be able to transfer the tool to clinical use throughout Quebec, and even internationally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.