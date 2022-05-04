The cranes are there, hovering high above the nascent titanesque commercial development at the junction of Highways 15 and 40, a recent view of private initiative not familiar on the city skyline in recent years.
After pressure and criticism of its earlier plans, the Royalmount project by Carbonleo added and then pared down its residential component on offer to some 3,000 condominiums. But apparently nothing is finalized on the residential zoning and permit components. Yet the promotional site for Royalmount is suggestive of a residential component, with references to “vertical villages” and living environments with a rendering of a large well-lit condo with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Construction is underway, there are foundations, heavy machinery and hundreds of workers on site, and the project website says it is set to open in August 2023. But what will the final product look like?
Just passing on the Décarie or the Met, one need simply see the size and scope of the project to grasp the challenges involved in creating this brand new community of businesses and activities in a location adjacent to the impending Hippodrome development and whatever is planned for Décor Decarie further south, in this already heavily congested sector.
The Suburban queried Royalmount developer Carbonleo for a comment on the progress – or lack thereof – in its plan to create thousands of homes while TMR remains steadfastly opposed to any residential component. Asked for comment, a Carbonleo communications director told The Suburban, “Unfortunately, our partners are not available to comment at the moment. Please do not hesitate to reach out again in the future should you want to cover our project.” A second query went unanswered.
A different response from TMR mayor Peter Malouf: “They never approached the town about residential,” he told The Suburban when asked the same question. “I haven’t heard of anything like that.”
He says the town has had discussions with Carbonleo about access and egress around the whole commercial development because of the concerns of TMR’s large industrial sector surrounding the site. “They did share with us along with their transportation experts some of the proposed plans they would have for access and egress, and modifications that would take place in terms of the Metropolitain and Côte de Liesse, although before they do anything they need the collaboration of the Quebec transport ministry, so we’re not at that stage yet.”
But as far as residential plans are concerned, says Malouf, they have not arisen. “Certainly my position as expressed during the election campaign hasn’t changed,” he said, that is, no residential. Asked if any entreaties had been made to compromise on the issue, he says “it’s a very good question,” adding “they have been very respectful and professional in their approach in communicating with my office. Nothing has come to my attention.”
It wasn’t a secret, rather it was a view held by most of the political hopefuls in last November’s election, and anyone who paid attention, and Malouf made sure everyone who paid attention knew his position: no residential development at Royalmount. Malouf said last fall that the amount of vehicular traffic caused by the addition of more than 3,000 homes as well as the massive commercial, institutional and cultural offerings would make commuting even more of a daily nightmare for all Montrealers, something his team was not willing to let happen; particularly as it would clash with the industrial vocation of much of the area and put added pressure on city services and resources, clashing with TMR’s self-styled “garden city” feel, with a prosperous revenue-generating industrial base from which it is solidly insulated.
The multi-billion-dollar project is set to dramatically transform the area and includes commercial properties, retail, entertainment and recreational facilities, cultural attractions and more. Carbonleo announced their project would be 100% carbon-neutral, pedestrian-oriented, LEED Gold certified and “a reflection of Montreal’s progressive spirit and architecture.”
