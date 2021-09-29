TMR union deal

The union representing 200 white-collar workers in Town of Mount-Royal has secured 65% of its tentative agreement with the city, which includes wage increases over a six-year period.
From January 2020 to December 31 2025 employees see hikes of 2.75% in 2020 and 2.65% in 2021; for 2022 to 2025 union members will obtain the equivalent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Montreal plus 0.5% for a minimum increase of 2%.
Issues and union demands related mainly to better work-life balance with greater schedule flexibility, lowering from 15 to 10 years the number of years of service required for a fifth week of holidays; improvement of special leaves as well as the increase in remuneration following the application of Law 15 to allow the recovery of losses caused by the sharp increase in employee contributions to their retirement plan. The union also welcomed 20 new members from the public security department.
Union vice-president Benoît Audette says the two thirds achievement of the agreement is “due to the employer's refusal to accept our requests for flexible hours,” but added “the talks took place in an open mind in order to find solutions acceptable to both parties.”
The largest union in the municipal sector in Quebec, the SFMM (CUPE) represents nearly 10,000 municipal and para-municipal white-collar employees who work both in the city of Montreal and in 11 reconstituted municipalities on the island of Montreal as well as in para-municipal and limited partnerships.
