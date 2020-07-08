TMR touts local commerce

In an effort to support the local economy during the Covid-19 crisis period, the Town of Mount Royal has completed a census of businesses still offering services on its territory as of June 25, something it did during the last few months. With the deconfinement now well underway and businesses for the most part already reopened, T.M.R. will no longer be monitoring the evolution of the services offered on a weekly basis, but is publishing a current list of active merchants and companies, in an effort to support the local economy.
The offers and opening hours may change, and some establishments may be allowed to do business in emergency situations, while others may be limited to online sales or even be required to close their doors without advance notice. (It is advised to check directly with businesses.”
“Nevertheless, Townies can count on local businesses still operating in one way or another to serve the population” reads an announcement.
From exterminators to vegan restaurants, and from mechanics to florists, teh town is supporting its merchants.
In addition, the town is lauding the initiative of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, in collaboration with the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie Saint-Laurent Mont-Royal, which launched the "j'achète bleu!/I buy blue!" campaign to promote local and online purchasing for Quebec businesses. “It's a great opportunity to discover local suppliers and help businesses in the area get through these difficult times. We must not hesitate to encourage local businesses, while respecting the principles of social distancing.”
To view the list visit: https://www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/news/divers-vie-communautaire/list-merchants-offering-services-town-mount-royal
