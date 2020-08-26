TMR swaps out lights

After a long history of using High Pressure Sodium (HPS) bulbs for its street lighting, the Town is making the switch to light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for its residential lighting stock.
As of last week, 980 "cobra-head" street lamps have begun to be converted, i.e. all those on the east side of the Town, starting with Brittany Avenue, and about half of those on the west side. LED streetlights already exist along Rockland Road and Côte-de-Liesse Road, and around Connaught Park.
LED bulbs consume only a fraction of the energy required by a regular light bulb and have a much longer lifespan. The conversion of street lighting to LED technology is one of the actions undertaken by the Town of Mount Royal as part of its Sustainable Development Plan.
