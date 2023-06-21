Driving along Décarie or the Met, one can't help but notice the rising multi-billion-dollar mega-Royalmount project by Carbonleo that’s set to completely transform this part of Montreal for good.
At the junction of highways 40 and 15 and in the heart of the busiest traffic quagmires on the island of Montreal, the 3-million-square-foot behemoth promises luxury retail, office towers, hotels and entertainment venues, but is short on details about whether or not anyone will actually live there.
With early plans to include a considerable residential offer on site, the election of a new administration in Town of Mount Royal in 2021 put the brakes on bringing thousands of additional citizens to the area, which requires a zoning change. Elected on an anti-residential-Royalmount platform, Peter Malouf and his team considered the election a referendum on the issue and have since said little about it – at least publicly.
Last month Carbonleo v.p. Claude Marcotte told French media it’s moving ahead with residential – to the tune of thousands of homes – despite TMR’s opposition. This just a few blocks north of the Hippodrome, the 75-hectare site in Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce expected to welcome some 3,000 homes in a carbon-neutral neighborhood with a heavy emphasis on affordable housing.
After Carbonleo’s big exclusive reveal to the Journal de Montréal despite TMR's repeated and vocal nay to including any residential whatsoever, TMR spokesman Alain Coté told The Suburban “there is no change in the Town’s position for the addition of a residential component to the Royalmount project,” adding “the current bylaw doesn’t permit it and there is no discussion on this topic by the Town's elected officials at this time.” That indeed remains unchanged from 2022, when Malouf told The Suburban “they (Carbonleo) never approached the town about residential. I haven’t heard of anything like that.” Malouf said the town and developer obviously discussed important access and egress issues because of TMR’s large industrial sector surrounding the site. But as far as residential plans are concerned, said Malouf, as of last summer it never came up.
The Suburban queried the developer if its plans would include residential as reported, given how dramatically it would impact the area and local population already hard hit on housing. Carbonleo did not respond to The Suburban’s queries. After a similar question was put to its communications department last year, the response was “our partners are not available to comment at the moment” but did add “please do not hesitate to reach out again in the future should you want to cover our project.” A second query went unanswered.
Slated to open its first phase in about a year, boasting big brands, an aquarium and other tourist draws, the Royalmount project will also impact local and highway traffic, and businesses small and large across the entire region. The Royalmount promotional website was, and remains, suggestive of a residential component, with references to “vertical villages” and unprecedented living environments with a rendering of a large well-lit condo with floor-to-ceiling windows, and the project is dubbed a “green Oasis of aspirational living.”
Most observers say negotiations on the matter are inevitable and that it would be folly to believe a key sticking point in a multi-billion-dollar development project in the heart of Montreal, with massive impact on communities around it, would not be the subject of constant discussion between the developer and the local administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.