TMR public security: "Leave the flowers where they are"

The Town of Mount Royal is peeved about the pilfering of public plants and flowers.
“Enjoy the beauty of flowers in public spaces - and leave them where they belong!” reads a statement from the Public Security department. “Every year, the Garden City goes to great lengths to ensure that public spaces are embellished with flowers and plants of all varieties. Unfortunately, some people have a misunderstanding of what is ‘public’ and uproot plants in order to replant them in their own gardens.”
Just because flowers are planted in a public space “doesn't mean that anyone can come and help
themselves,” reads the notice, reminding offenders such a lack of civic mindedness is punishable by a fine. According to municipal by-law 1380, section 56, “it is forbidden to remove, pick, cut, mark, destroy, break or damage flowers located in a public place or belonging to the Town.” Furthermore, the same by-law also protects trees, bushes or shrubs located in a public place or belonging to the Town, including tree guards and supports, without having obtained the prior written consent of the Town. “Anyone who contravenes this by-law is subject to fines of $150 plus fees.”
It’s not currently known who has the sticky green thumbs, or where the flowers end up. nd educate the population only. Public Security is carrying out targeted surveillance and working closely with police to counter such behavior. To report an incident call 514 734-4666.
