Town of Mont-Royal’s home watch service is now easier to access for residents.
Residents who are going to be away for a few days and want to leave with peace of mind no longer have to make a phone call to sign up because the city’s Public Security department now offers an online form for easier access to the service.
During the period of absence, patrol officers will check the exterior of the home twice daily to ensure that doors are still locked, and there are options available, such as picking up and holding mail until the resident returns.
To take advantage of this free service offered to Town residents, complete the online form and be sure to include any information that may be useful to patrol officers.
For any questions or to register by phone, call 514 734-4666.
