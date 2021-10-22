Montreal doctor Farshid Razaghi says he was tackled by police in his home Oct. 19, an hour after an exchange with TMR public security over a parking ticket Razaghi received in the town.
“They threw my wife to the wall, they dragged me on the floor,” Razaghi told CTV News, adding that the police action was needlessly violent.The Suburban spoke to the SPVM's media representative Véronique Comtois, who said police would neither confirm nor deny the incident, and that there would still be no comment.
Razaghi had gone with his wife to pick up their six-year-old daughter at a TMR school, where he remained in the vehicle in a no-parking zone with his lights flashing. The doctor said a TMR public security officer noted his license plate, said a ticket was being issued and that he was told to move.
According to Razaghi, there was an argument in which the doctor said he would remain in the parking place having already been ticketed, he was told a tow truck would be called and the doctor said to "go ahead," but instead moved the car to a legal parking place. The doctor says the TMR public security officer claimed to have been threatened.
Razaghi says three police cars arrived at his TMR home an hour later, telling him he issued a threat. The doctor said he asked if the police had a warrant, and that they had none.
“Their voices were getting louder and louder and more intimidating, and my daughters, ages 11 and six years old, were standing there watching me, crying,” Razaghi told CTV News.
He then said the police officers " “brutally... attacked me. They put me on the floor, they handcuffed me.” Razaghi said he has a “deformed” leg stemming from an earlier paralysis, and back problems.
Razaghi said officers pushed his wife back when she tried to intervene, and that they them handcuffed him and dragged him to a police car. The doctor and his wife will be appearing in court later this fall on charges of threatening a public safety officer and obstructing justice, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.