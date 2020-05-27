TMR bridge closed for demolition

The Cornwall Bridge in TMR was closed for demolition and reconstruction by the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) last week.
The new bridge will be ready in early 2021, and this says Mayor Philippe Roy, “is clearly the most disruptive stage of the infrastructure project being carried out in (the) Town centre.”
“It’s a lot to swallow, coming, as it does, on top of the pandemic-related challenges we’re already dealing with this spring,” he wrote in a statement. “Unfortunately, it’s also unavoidable, a provincial government project that we simply have to accept.”
He says that given the confinement and distancing measures required by the pandemic and the somewhat slower and more subdued pace of life in town these days, “starting work on the project now may not be such a bad idea. Depends on your point of view.”
The impact on traffic will be immediate as only the Laird-Graham Bridge, which belongs to the Town, will be open to traffic in the months to come – and it will have to handle all the pedestrians, cyclists, drivers and public transit users crossing the railway. This, he says, will represent a logistical challenge “not to mention a tight squeeze.”
Several announcements were made last week about the detours in effect, the newly created temporary parking spaces and the relocated bus stops.
When the project is complete, the town will not only have a new bridge but also gain a new, green and welcoming public plaza above the rails.
“Until then, we have a big step to take and challenges to endure. Remember: the reward when the Cornwall Bridge work is done is substantial. And not long after, when the tunnel reopens, this episode will be nothing but a distant memory.”
Roy also called for people to buy locally and encourage local merchants, especially those in the Town centre. “Now more than ever, they will need your patronage. Please do all you can!”
