A group of some 40,000 universal basic income (UBI) supporters are launching a petition and a proposal to promote Canada’s economic recovery.
UBI Works is promoting the UBI for Economic Recovery, a national basic income plan to provide all Canadian adults with $500 non-taxable per month while establishing a guaranteed monthly minimum income of $2,000 for single adults and $3,000 for couples. The amount would decrease by $0.50 for every dollar of employment income and one dollar for every dollar of other family income.
Risk of insolvency
Many low-wage and middle-class earners are now at risk of insolvency, and the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn has exposed the consequences of decades of stagnant wage growth, which has not kept pace with the rising cost of living say promoters. “In the face of another recession, Canadians wonder what their government will do differently, if at all” says UBI Works founder Floyd Marinescu.
Previous economic recoveries eliminated middle-class jobs, pushing more Canadians into low-income jobs and further concentrating wealth reads a release, “and the current recession will certainly intensify these trends as businesses step up investments in automation, which can already replace 40% of the tasks Canadians do on the job today… It’s no wonder that a 2020 Angus Reid poll found 59 percent of Canadians support establishing a basic income and parliamentarians from all parties have increasingly spoken out, saying their preference for such a program.”
Affordable
They argue that UBI will act as a major economic stimulus mitigating many of the recessionary effects while allowing Canadians to build better incomes, careers and businesses, and can be implemented quickly and inexpensively by expanding existing supports without the need to consolidate equivalent provincial or federal programs.
Marinescu and proponents in general agree: UBI is neither left or right, representing less than what the Bank of Canada spent to prop up the stock market, and can be easily financed through closing of tax loopholes, tax shelters, land levies, elimination of certain subsidies and more.
“It’s affordable,” he says. “At a projected cost of $199 billion, this is roughly equal to the government’s planned spending on COVID-19 for the current fiscal year. It can therefore be financed without increasing personal income taxes, eliminating social services or increasing national debt.”
Emerging from lockdown, millions of Canadians won’t have jobs to go back to, and not see their incomes recover to what they were before. “The end of CERB will leave millions of Canadians worse off.”
The benefits are multi-fold: An entrepreneur driving an Uber part-time making $28,000 while building their business would benefit from a 35% effective raise to $38,000 a year or have money for investment in a home. Students with no income could focus on school, improving educational outcomes and graduation rates; seniors would receive a higher minimum income than what is currently guaranteed by OAS/GIS; and those on social assistance are not worse off as they can keep more if there is work income, encouraging those who can to seek employment.
There is no disincentive: At every income level, choosing to work will still earn you more money.
Canadians with disabilities who have long had to survive on government assistance levels far below their cost of living, can nearly double the effective maximum amounts that federal and provincial programs provide.
Pathway to the middle class
The group says 4 in 10 recent layoffs could be permanent, and it could take more than a decade to recover. Meanwhile, 8 in 10 Canadians have three months of savings or less. As consumer spending drives nearly two thirds of the economy, many businesses will continue to suffer for years. “UBI will give all Canadians a raise while supporting businesses and creating jobs immediately.”
“UBI is not social assistance. It is not a handout or a form of charity. It is how Canadians across the country can reclaim their slice of the economic pie. UBI is how we defend upward mobility and pathways into the middle-class for everyone.”
For more information visit www.ubiworks.ca/relance/
