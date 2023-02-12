The Suburban's editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsman sat down for an exclusive interview with Christopher Baenninger, who is running in the March 13 Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne by-election to replace former Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade. The interview took place during the official opening of Baenninger's committee room, which attracted several hundred attendees.
Beryl Wajsman: Welcome, and good luck.
Christopher Baenninger: Beryl, it's a great pleasure meeting you and thank you for being here.
BW: What is the biggest issue that you're finding here? This was Dominique Anglade's riding, she won the riding, but Québec Solidaire is pushing close.
CB: As you know, we launched our campaign Monday, so it's been a week, we're going door-to-door and I really find people are talking about having access to essential services, having access to health care. We went to visit lots of elderly people in their homes. They're suffering, they need to have access to health care at home — that's something that's very strong in the Liberal platform. We have a $2,000, untaxed, annual amount that we give them, and we always say that the best place to receive health care is at home. We want everybody to have their own doctor — that's a big one. Another thing is, we live in such a diverse community in Saint-Henri-Ste. Anne, and unfortunately we have a party in power, the CAQ, that believes that diversity is an issue or a problem.
We will always be about making everyone feel welcome to Quebec, and encourage everybody to speak the language of their choice at home. That's very important. People feel under threat right now, they feel democracy is under threat. But I'd like to say, on the other hand, we're the party of le projet français, moi, je parle français, I speak French, nous parlons français ensemble, and we will always encourage French, it's too important, it's the common denominator, it's what brings us all together. But let's not make it a threat, let's make it a opportunity. You know, I also have a language class, a school, and we like to teach French and English to immigrants. What we say at the Liberal Party is encourage better access to French, but don't punish an immigrant because he can't speak it properly after six months. That's not who Quebecers are, we're a welcoming province and we should play to the better angels.
BW: The language issue, the division, the discord. We saw it terribly in the last campaign, it's a critical issue. But here, you started off with an economic issue, which is very important. Quebec Solidaire is second, and they're pushing hard, they're next door in Verdun, they won narrowly, with a different message.
CB: That's right.
BW: The Liberal message has always been economic liberalism to allow for fullest individual possibilities, a free market, we're going to help you to help yourselves. QS's message is étatisme, centralization and we'll give you an exra $20. Sadly, it resonates with too many with a vulnerable income. How are you going to hammer home your message, economic liberality will also lead to political liberality?
CB: As you know, Beryl, the reason I'm a Liberal is that we want a perfect balance between social justice and a good economy, where everyone can be part of that economy, and grow the situation, and that's what we've seen in Ste. Henri-Ste. Anne. It has flourished. More and more people have better access to better jobs, to a better economy, but the job is not done yet. We have to continue to go in the right direction and we want this equilibrium, this balance between social justice, but also an economy that's going to be able to pay for it in order to take care of the people who are more vulnerable. I think people understand that. When I meet them door to door, the people are not doing so well, and there's lots. People are suffering , they don't have a job, but they also understand that we're going to be there with real solutions, you know, because it's one thing talking about big discourses and big ideas, but if you don't have an economy that's going to grow the opportunity, not just for the wealthy, but that's going to take care of the people who are most in need, then I think you're not doing the right thing, and we're the party who's always going to fight for both. We're a hybrid.
BW: I want our viewers to also know, and we have a significant following in the riding, particularly in the Irish wards, both here and in the next door riding, this is chez nous we see in this riding, you're not a carpetbagger, your father is here today.
CB: My mom and dad live just down the road in Little Burgundy. I started off my whole love life with my wife that I met in this area, at a party, up the road, and I lived on Rue Saint-Philippe. A few of you might know it, in a really cute little house, and we spent the first years getting to know each other in this neighbourhood, which is dear to my heart, and I'm here at least once a week with my family. We've also got a son who's eight years old and we go to Atwater Market, we go along the Lachine Canal. We've got a diversity of people here, and a diversity of beautiful places, where you can enjoy family time, and we enjoy coming here very, very often. And we have dinner at least once a week with my parents — my mom is an amazing cook.
BW: Chris, it's been a pleasure.
CB: A pleasure Beryl, merci beaucoup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.