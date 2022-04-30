Three year-old struck by car in St. Laurent

A three-year-old girl suffered injuries to her upper body and is in hospital after being struck by a 41-year-old male motorist at St. Louis near Bertrand in St. Laurent before 8 p.m. Friday.
The SPVM's Caroline Chevrefils told The Suburban that the vehicle was heading westbound on St. Louis, near the limit of that street. Police also say there is no fear for the girl's life. She was conscious after the accident took place.
Police are continuing to look into the cause of the accident, including why the girl was on the street.
