Notre-Dame-de-Grâce MNA for Kathleen Weil has awarded her final three National Assembly medals, choosing to honour three women who have had a profound impact on the community through their service and dedication, as her mandate comes to an end. Recipients of this important recognition are Sheri McLeod, Lisa Mintz and Halah Al-Ubaidi.
Weil, who is not seeking re-election in October, said in recognizing these women, that the honour was hers: “I am honoured to present the medal of the National Assembly of Quebec to three exceptional individuals who have truly made a difference in our community. The medal is awarded to them to recognize their commitment, determination and extraordinary leadership. I thank them for improving the lives of our fellow citizens.”
McLeod is executive director of the Eva Marsden Centre, previously known as the NDG Senior Citizens' Council, which is dedicated to improving the quality of life of people aged 50 and over in NDG and Montreal West. “Under McLeod's leadership, it has become one of the most important community organizations in the riding” reads a statement from Weil’s office. She has been involved with the organization since 1990, first as a volunteer coordinator while studying social work at McGill University and for the past 22 years as the executive director.
“Lisa Mintz is a passionate environmentalist who understands the importance of preserving urban greenspaces and mobilizing fellow citizens around this mission.” As the founder of Sauvons la falaise, she succeeded in ensuring the preservation of the Falaise St. Jacques, and is an advocate for the Dalle Park project, a bicycle and pedestrian bridge that would connect NDG to the Sud-Ouest borough over Highway 20. Mintz was awarded the 2021 Nature Inspiration Award, a prize awarded by the Canadian Museum of Nature to people or organizations whose actions contribute to nature preservation. She is also the founder of UrbaNature Education which connects people of all ages to nature in the city through educational workshops.
As executive director of the NDG Community Council since 2010, Halah Al-Ubaidi has turned this 80-year-old organization into "one of the most successful and active community organizations, providing services and support notably to low-income families, newly arrived immigrants and seniors in need.” By offering support to parents and families, the Council has succeeded in bringing people and neighbourhoods together, creating a deep sense of community and solidarity among the people of NDG.
