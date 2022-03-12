Three vehicles set on fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Three vehicles in the parking lot of an Ahuntsic-Cartierville restaurant were set on fire early Saturday morning, one of a series of many similar attacks on the island of Montreal in the past few years.
Police have declared the incident to be arson.
The incident took place at Henri-Bourassa Blvd. near Rancourt St. According to reports, the vehicles are beyond salvaging. There were no injuries, police said. The SPVM was on the scene at 1 p.m. Saturday at which time firefighters brought the blazes under control.
No incendiary objects were found on the vehicles, and one is being studied.
