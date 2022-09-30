Three suspects arrested for attempted SUV theft in TMR

The SPVM announced that officers from Station 26 arrested, overnight Sept. 28 to 29, three suspects for the attempted theft of a sport utility vehicle in Town of Mount Royal.
The suspects are 16, 18 and 22 years old.
"Residents of the area alerted the police after seeing the three alleged thieves prowling the neighbourhood in a vehicle," the SPVM announcement says. "When patrol officers arrived, the suspects attempted to steal the targeted vehicle. They immediately ran away at the sight of the police. The officers who set off after them quickly caught up with them and placed them under arrest."
The three suspects, who are known to police, face charges of trespassing at night, attempted motor vehicle theft and possession of burglary tools.
"An investigation is ongoing to determine if they may be responsible for other recent vehicle thefts in the area," the SPVM announcement says.
The police offered several theft prevention tips:
• "Install a tracking system on your car to find it in case of theft."
• "Get a case or box that blocks the signal emitted by your smart key."
• "Equip your vehicle with an ignition interlock."
•"Install a device to slow down the thieves such as an anti-theft bar on the steering wheel or a lock on the on-board diagnostics (OBD) system."
"The SPVM reiterates the importance of public cooperation in the fight against crime. Anyone with information can contact 911 or their neighborhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website."
