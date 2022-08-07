Three injured, two stabbed, one arrested after downtown fights

Three people were injured, two of them stabbed, after two fights that took place in the area of Crescent Street early Sunday morning, and one person has been arrested. The SPVM's Veronique Comtois said that police were alerted to the first fight, and that someone had a weapon which turned out to be an airgun.
Two of the injured are both 22 years old — one stabbed and one attacked with "physical force." Their injuries are considered not to be life threatening. A third stabbing victim, 27, wounded on the upper body, appeared to police who were on the scene at Crescent Street looking into the first fight.
Comtois said the man had been injured during another fight, possibly in a nearby back alley. The man was taken to hospital in serious condition. The fight that resulted in the second stabbing seems to have been unrelated to the previous fight in the same area. No arrests have been made thus far from the second fight.
"They are [being] investigated as two separate events," Comtois told the media.
