Three people were injured after gunshots were fired near Collège Montmorency this afternoon.
Students and staff were ordered to barricade at the Laval school at around 5:30, after police responded to a 911 call for a shooting taking place outside the Cegep in central Laval.
Laval police say the three persons were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are combing the area searching for a suspect.
