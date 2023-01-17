The official launch of Résidence des Ateliers Monday kicked off the largest project in the history of the AccèsLogis program of the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ).
The$112 million investment will produce 193 apartments for autonomous and semi-autonomous seniors in a new 10-storey building in the heart of the city, integrated into the bus terminus of the Rosemont Metro station, which also houses an administrative and service center for the Municipal Office Housing of Montreal (OMHM).
This is the final phase of the redevelopment of the former site of the Rosemont municipal workshops in the midst of a housing crisis and real estate boom in the metropolis and is the result of a partnership of all three levels of government.
The SHQ contributed nearly $21 million through AccèsLogis Québec, including more than $8.95 million from Ottawa through the Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement. In addition, the SHQ guaranteed the $62.98 million mortgage loan contracted by the OMHM, which is leading the project. The federal government also allocated $9.65 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund. As for the city, it has contributed more than $20.5 million to the project, of which $4.1 million is reimbursed by the Montreal Metropolitan Community through the Social Housing Fund, to which the 82 regional municipalities contribute.
Tenants of 96 of these 193 units can benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, which will allow them to pay only 25% of their income for housing. This additional assistance of more than $330,000 per year is assumed 90% by the SHQ and 10% by the City of Montreal.
The OMHM will pick up construction costs of close to $36.5 million for its offices.
