Three dead and two injured in RDP shooting

Three people are dead and two others were injured in a shooting which took place Monday night in an attack on a residential building on Perras Boulevard near 54th Avenue in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles. Montreal police (SPVM) responded to multiple calls from neighbours reporting gunshots.
Five victims were transported to the hospital. One of the victims was reported dead at 9:30 p.m. the same day. A second victim died shortly before midnight and a third victim was confirmed dead early Tuesday morning.
The SPVM major crimes unit is investigating the shooting.
During a press briefing on Tuesday morning, David Shane, spokesperson for the SPVM, offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and he admited that he shared the same concerns as the families and residents of the neighborhood regarding the influx of gun violence in the Montreal.
Shane also mentioned that the five victims were known to police and that one of them was armed with a gun at the time of the shooting.
According to Shane, the Surete Du Quebec (SQ) will assist the SPVM in their mission to put an end to gun violence in the city.
Numerous incidents involving firearms have occurred in the greater Montreal area in recent weeks.
Despite multiple seizures by the SQ, the SPVM and the RCMP over the last few months, the level of gun violence continues to spike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.