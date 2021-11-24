For the first time the three unions representing Quebec daycare workers are on strike at the same time. The union federations are prepared to request unlimited strike mandates. The three are the CSN affiliated FSSS, the CSQ affiliated FIPEQ and the FTQ-affiliated SQES.
Currently, the provincial government is holding ground on its offer to the unions saying it has chosen to give priority to educators because it recognizes that they are underpaid and that there is a shortage of workers who are willing to take on the job.
Administration, maintenance and kitchen staff feel that they were givwen very little consideration in Quebec's offer. CPE unions argue that workers should also benefit from a salary catch-up.
The strike is ongoing and is expected to continue Thursday if Quebec refuses to budge on the negotiations.
