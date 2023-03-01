Côte St. Luc councillors Dida Berku, Steven Erdelyi and Andee Shuster voted against a zoning draft bylaw that would allow a residential project to be built on Westminster and Mackle, close to the CP railyard.
The vote was 4-3.
The proposed project is on the site of the Jack Vincelli nursery. A previous version of the project, proposed in 2020, was a 268-unit condo rental. A revised version was presented in 2021 to a Côte St. Luc Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) meeting, and further revisions were made. Councillor Mitch Kujavsky explained that the latest version is a 12-storey mixed dwelling with about 220 units.
A public consultation meeting on this project will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday March 22 at the CSL city hall council chamber.
Berku said the project is “about raising the height of the proposed buildings.” She pointed out that during the merger era, the Côte St. Luc-Hampstead-Montreal West borough voted, with her opposed, to a four-to-six storey limit in the area. “I thought even then it was too close to the railway yards and that’s still my argument,” the councillor added. With this latest development, “clearly there’s going to be issues of traffic, congestion and density.
Berku acknowledged that she wants a higher density project at Décarie Square, which is near a rail line.”It’s absolutely essential and necessary to justify the investment that we need to make in our transit. The [Westminster] project is not one that is required to justify those investments. Nowhere along the periphery of Côte St. Luc and the railyard between Wallenberg and Blossom do you have a building of 12 storeys right on the fence, and this project is right on the fence. You cannot be closer to the railyard than this project.”
Kujavsky, who is in favour, said “I fail to see the difference between being in favour of density on the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre site on a rail line and being against density 300 metres from the nearest moving train in a railyard. The reason I was in favour of this project from the beginning was because we need a diverse housing stock in CSL, especially with the increase in our property values. I’d like to see young families continue to move into our city, and in particular into my district, close to the Aquatic and Community Centre and the soon to be reopened Kirwan Park. Many families can’t afford houses in District 5 and District 6 right now, but they may be able to afford a rental as they move up in their careers.”
Erdelyi acknowledged that much effort has been put in to make the project look nicer. “My feeling is it’s the right building in the wrong place. I feel if this building was in another location, I would be in favour of it. The number one complaint I get is related to proximity to the railyards.”
Councillor Lior Azerad voted in favour, and said he wants to see what residents think about the project at the public consultation. “I’ve been getting calls for more apartments and more condos to be available.”
