Three Canadians were shot at a Mexican resort in Xcaret, near Playa del Carmen, and two are dead, local police posted on Twitter.
The BBC is reporting that an argument took place before the shooting occurred.
"The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office said both victims had criminal records," the BBC report adds.
ABC News reported that, according to Canadian police, the alleged gunman has an extensive criminal record, including robbery, drug and weapons offences.
State security secretary Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez posted a picture of the suspect, and tweeted: "This is the guest who shot and caused the injuries that later caused the death of one of [the three tourists]. The authorities of the coordination group [are deploying] a strong operation for his capture, any information for a prompt arrest will be deeply appreciated."
Global Affairs Canada released a statement to media, saying it is "aware of reports that Canadian citizens have been affected by an incident in Mexico. Consular officials are contacting local authorities to gather more information and stand ready to provide consular assistance."
