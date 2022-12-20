Three men have been arrested and a gun was seized late Monday night by police after shots were fired at a residence in the northwestern section of the borough of St. Laurent.
This incident comes a few days after a man was stabbed to death in the borough, in the western section at Begin and Cote Vertu.
In the latest incident, police were called at around 11:20 p.m. Monday when callers heard shots being fired in the area of Outardes Street and Place Emma-Gendron, in a new and very affluent area of the borough. Police found that bullets had been fired at the residence.
Not long afterwards, police found a vehicle seen at the scene of the crime occupied by three men. Officers had to take special action because there was a gun in the vehicle.
Three men, 24, 27 and 31, were arrested and held and were questioned by investigators. They are expected to be in court Tuesday.
