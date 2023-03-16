Three arrested after Laval hotel altercation

Laval Police have made an arrest in connection with a violent altercation in a Pont-Viau motel.
Three suspects were arrested and a firearm was seized in connection with the incident that occurred on March 11 at around 2:30 a.m. A violent altercation occurred between several individuals inside a room at Olux, the suspects allegedly threatening the victims with a gun and spraying them with pepper spray. They then fled in a vehicle. Police were quickly able to locate and arrest them and during the interception, found a pistol and a high-capacity magazine.
The three remain in detention following their arrest. Nicolas Girard, 30, Andrée Anne Sauriol, 29, and Marc-André Watier, 29, face several charges including: pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and a high-capacity magazine, home invasion, and occupying a vehicle containing a prohibited firearm and a high-capacity magazine.
