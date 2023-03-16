Three arrested after Laval hotel altercation

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.