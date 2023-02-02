Some 90 firefighters were fighting a three-alarm blaze at the Fogo Portuguese restaurant on Décarie near de l'Église Thursday morning.
More than 12 fire trucks were on the scene. The Montreal fire department asked that people should avoid the scene because power in the area was cut.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told The Suburban that as of now, "it doesn't seem that it's arson. I have no information whatsoever that the investigation was transferred to us, so it's probably accidental.
"I know there were no injuries. We were called for traffic duty, there's a lot of traffic lights that were off. At this point, the investigation has not been transferred to the SPVM."
This is the second major fire in St. Laurent in a little more than a week. The last one struck an industrial building on Pitfield near Autoroute 13. Police also told The Suburban at the time it was not arson, but the cause is being investigated.
