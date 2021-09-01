Thousands of people who are supposed to come to Canada — Canadians, permanent residents and their families, as well as those with special Canadian visas— remained stranded as of Aug. 31 in Afghanistan and are in hiding from the Taliban, media reports say.
One interpreter who worked for the Armed Forces told CTV National News that "we left homes, you know, we left our province, our cities, and we're just now stuck in Kabul, and the only hope that we have is that the Government of Canada will eventually do something for us."
Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau confirmed to the media Aug. 31 that 1,250 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members were still in Afghanistan. This has become one of several election issues for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Garneau told the media that Canada is "trying very hard to get the Taliban to agree to allow people to leave safely."
