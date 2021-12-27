Thousands of flights around the world have been cancelled in the past few days, almost 2,200 Monday into, out of and within the US alone and 6,000 from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, the busiest time of year for flying.
As well, 3,000 flights are delayed as of Monday morning, CNN is reporting.
The cancellations have been taking place because of a lack of available crew members as well as, in some cases, bad weather. Many crew members have been stricken by the Omicron variant of COVID.The protocols in the US call for ten days of quarantine regardless of symptoms.
As well, Lufthansa is cancelling 10 percent of its mid-January to February schedule because of COVID.
