On Canada Day, thousands of people in Montreal came together in Jeanne-Mance park to acknowledge the dark history of residential schools. The last few months, hundreds of unmarked graves were uncovered on the grounds of residential school sites. With 139 known residential school sites in Canada, more unmarked graves might be potentially found.
Many cities throughout the nation cancelled Canada Day festivities this year. It was all in an effort to reflect on this dark chapter in Canada’s past.
One person who spoke in Montreal was Denis Saganash. His father had a brother that never came home from a residential school in the James Bay region. Saganash hopes that others will feel the pain of each child that never returned home.
An organizer of the blockade in Kahnawake Tammy Whitebean, stated that any Canadian that wants to join them in mourning shows there are people who care and will acknowledge the destruction of Indigenous communities.
Nakuset — executive director of the Native Women’s Shelter in Montreal — helped organize the march in Montreal and felt the pain of the discovered bodies personally since her mother once attended a residential school. She went on to say that anyone who celebrates Canada Day is celebrating oppression.
