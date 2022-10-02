On Saturday October 1st, thousands of Montrealers gathered at McGill’s Roddick Gates to protest Iran’s Islamic regime and it’s latest atrocity. Last week 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested for “improperly“ wearing her Hijab.
Amini was taken to a “re-education” centre where she was beaten so severely that she had to be taken to Kasra Hospital where she died. The Iranian mullahs then ordered the arrest of journalist Niloofar Hamedi when she reported on Amini’s death. Hamedi has not been heard from since. Thousands have been in the streets in Tehran in protest. Dozens have been killed by Iran’s “Revolutionary Guards” who act on instructions of the Iranian clerics.
Saturday was an international day of protest in solidarity with those in Tehran. Demonstrations were held in 250 cities around the globe including Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. Toronto saw some 50,000 people turn out, with authorities calling it the largest that Toronto has seen.
The thousands who gathered at McGill marched east to Mount Royal and as the march progressed thousands more joined in. Shouts of “Iran Azad! Free Iran,” “Say her name!(referring to Mahsa) and “Femmes, Vie, Liberté!” were blasted through loudspeakera.
