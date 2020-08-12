This past Saturday, thousands of Quebecers marched from Premier Legault’s Montreal office at McGill College and Sherbrooke three kilometres to Maison Radio-Canada in protest against mandatory mask regulations, the stiff fines that go with them, and the possible passage of Bill 61 that would give the Legault administration extraordinary and extrajudicial powers over budgets and taxes for the length of the pandemic without sanction from the National Assembly. The marchers also were protesting any possible mandatory vaccination impositions.The protest was called a “March for Individual Rights and Liberties.”
The Suburban was told by police at the scene that by the time the march had turned onto Bleury south from Sherbrooke and then east on Réné-Levesque, the marchers numbered some 10,000. The protest was organized by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Liberties headed by Stéphane Blais. Though there were no formal speeches, Blais and other organizers made it clear they were not against people wearing masks, but they felt this should be an individual decision and not a government-imposed one coerced with “unconscionable” fines of up to $6,000.
Blais also told The Suburban that no government should have the power that Bill 61 would afford the Legault government. He made reference to the fact that Prime Minister Trudeau tried a similar action several months ago but relented after Parliamentary protests from opposition parties. As for the rumours that governments may impose mandatory vaccinations once a Covid vaccine is produced, he wants lawmakers to remember that this is not in line with Canadian precedent.
He pointed out that only Ontario and New Brunswick have mandated vaccinations and those are only for children about to enroll in schools. The vaccinations are against diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps and rubella. Manitoba also has a mandated child vaccination policy against measles. All three provinces allow for exemptions if parents object on religious, medical or simply conscientious grounds.
The protest was timed to coincide with actions by Foundation ally Rocco Galati, a leading civil rights lawyer in Toronto, who has begun to seek court permission in several provinces for class action suits to strike down mandatory mask guidelines as being in violation of Charter of Rights’ protections of individual choice and privacy. The march was peaceful, without incident and had a considerable police presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.