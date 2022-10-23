Thousands of Montrealers again marched in solidarity with the woman of Iran on Saturday, with approximately 20 Iranian Canadian women leading the protest. The protest was an attempt to put further pressure on the Canadian government to put forth stronger sanctions against Iran.
The protest was sparked by the death of Masha Amini on September 16th, an Iranian woman who was beaten to death by Iranian officials for wearing her veil "incorrectly" according to the Iranian clerics laws. This has been just one of a series of protests in Montreal, with many more occurring worldwide.
The woman at the forefront of the protest held a banner reading “No to the Islamic Republic” as the crowd chanted “Revolution” in Persian, English, and French. Their hands were painted red as a sign of solidarity with missing or murdered victims of violence.
The march began at Place Émilie-Gamelin and concluded at Place du Canada.
The federal government has been steadily imposing sanctions against select Iranian officials and entities who were involved in putting in place the measures that lead to Masha Amini death, citing the measures as a violation of human rights.
