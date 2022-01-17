Third of Canadian workers burned out

Healthcare workers top the list for professional burnout, with nurses double the Canadian average among all surveyed industries.
At the dawn of year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, a December research study by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health compliments of Canada Life shows more than a third (35%) of all Canadian workers feel burned out.
In everything from engagement and recognition to workload and safety, five industries showed burnout rates above Canada’s average: health and patient care (53%), transportation (40%), finance, legal and insurance (39%), education and childcare (38%) and first responders (36%).
Within health and patient care, 66% of nurses reported burnout. Mental health professionals followed closely at 61% and all other industry segments landed well above 35%. Burnout levels among Canadian nurses have soared, with levels already high prior to 2020 according to the Canadian Nurses Association.
France Délisle knows that well. “We ignore it for so long, not because we are a hero but because when we get up in the morning or evening to go to work the exhaustion we feel we always consider to be normal,” the Laval native and nurse on sick leave told The Suburban. “But it’s not normal. Covid made it all worse because we have to deal with our problems, but we also had to take the consequences of the pandemic and the whole broken system too.” Délisle left her job at an east-end Montreal hospital in March of last year with chronic fatigue, “a sense of being hopeless” and a new, painful teeth-grinding habit.
Her union and family were more supportive than her employer. “Management has a good and giant view of the whole system and regions and overall problems, but they don't recognize damage to one single person. And when they hear so many stories like this, large organizations, especially government, lose empathy.” Hoping to return to work after Christmas, she says with Omicron ripping through Quebec’s healthcare establishment it’s unlikely. “Before Halloween I didn't have the energy to properly help my father with his health appointments, so I realized I might not be ready for some time.”
The number of Canadians reporting burnout is cause for concern says Mary Ann Baynton of Workplace Strategies for Mental Health. "It's not surprising though – considering we're once again faced with extreme uncertainty as the pandemic rollercoaster continues."
While signs and symptoms vary, burnout is often characterized by emotional exhaustion, cynicism, negativity and reduced efficiency, and more prevalent among employees with high expectations of themselves, shouldering unreasonable demands and who feel unappreciated. It can be debilitating and long-lasting and that's why prevention and mitigation strategies are so important. The study also found few working Canadians feel they are receiving enough support from employers, with only a third of respondents indicating their company is committed to a low-stress environment.
For information or tools and resources to prevent burnout visit https://www.workplacestrategiesformentalhealth.com/
